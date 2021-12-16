MARKET NEWS

English
PM Modi recalls valour, sacrifice of Bangladeshi freedom fighters, India's forces on Vijay Diwas

Modi tweeted, "On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian."

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
File image of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the valour and sacrifices of Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

President Ram Nath Kovind is in Dhaka on a maiden three-day State Visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bangladesh #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:29 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.