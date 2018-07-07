PM Modi rally in Jaipur highlights: We have only one agenda and that is vikas, says Narendra Modi

Live now
Jul 07, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi has finished addressing the mega rally at Jaipur in Rajasthan.
Our opposition have raise questions on our country's army and their potential. Indian citizens and Rajasthan's people will never forgive such people: PM Modi.
People who want dynasty politics can continue but our aim to protest India and take its pride to new heights is unbreakable and our intentions are pure: PM Modi.
Next year Rajasthan completes 70 years. Let us reaffirm our commitment of creating a developed Rajasthan, which will play a pivotal role in the building of a New India: PM Modi.
"Some people have started calling Congress 'bail-gaadi'. Many Congress leaders and ministers are on bail now a days," PM Modi said, while taking a jibe at the opposition party.
Under the Ujjwala Yojana, more than 33 lakh mothers and sisters were given gas connection for free: PM Modi.
Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, over 80 lakh toilets were built in Rajasthan. More than 2.5 crore jan dhan accounts were opened in the state and over 6 lakh poor people were given houses: PM Modi.
Our aim is inclusive and all-round development: PM Modi.
The government is working with the motto of 'sabka sath sabka vikas' to spread 'vikas' across India: PM Modi.
A recent international report shows that more than 5 crore people have been pulled out of poverty in the last 2 years: PM Modi.
Rajasthan is taking 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' andolan to new heights: PM Modi.
To make the poor sustainable, the government is focusing on health schemes: PM Modi.
We have fulfilled our promise of increasing the minimum support price of farm produce by 1.5 times: PM Modi.
So far 14.5 crore farmers have received soil health card across India. In Rajasthan, over 90 lakh farmers have received soil health card: PM Modi.
Our government is working towards doubling the farmers income by 2022: PM Modi.
I am seeing first hand how Rajasthan welcomes people to their state. There is great enthusiasm here. People should come here to see the true picture of the progress the state has made in the last few years: PM Modi.
There is something very special about the land of Rajasthan. This is a land of courage: PM Modi.
Be it living in harmony with nature or defending our nation, Rajasthan has shown the way: PM Modi.
The way the programme in Jaipur has been organised is commendable. Hearing beneficiaries is wonderful. There are some people who will never appreciate good work done, be it by the Centre or by Vasundhara ji, but everyone must see the happiness of the beneficiaries here: PM Modi.
"Never forget the tough circumstances in which Vasundhara Raje took oath in 2013. When she took oath, systems were not working properly. She has changed the work culture in the state," says PM Modi.
At present in Rajasthan government, the work neither gets stuck nor it gets lost: PM Modi.
We have only one agenda and that is Vikas, says PM Modi.