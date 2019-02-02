App
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh should worry about winning own seats before talking of Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

She said the BJP leaders were "outsiders" and not from West Bengal and have zero idea about the culture and customs of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 2 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh should worry about winning their own Lok Sabha seats before dreaming of victory in West Bengal.

She said the BJP leaders were "outsiders" and not from West Bengal and have zero idea about the culture and customs of the state.

The TMC supremo's attack on Modi and Singh came shortly after the two launched a blistering attack on her while addressing separate rallies in West Bengal during the day.

"They (BJP) have no leaders in West Bengal. They are bringing in outsiders who have no idea about the culture and customs of the state. They are outsiders who will come before the elections and will go back. They have no connection with the people of West Bengal. They must mind the business of their own states before thinking about Bengal," Banerjee said.

"Ask Narendra Modi to look after New Delhi. Will Modi be able to win from Varanasi? (Modi must) think about his own seat? Ask Yogi Adityanath to look after his own state (Uttar Pradesh)," she said.

"They (BJP leaders from outside) must not think about West Bengal. They must mind their own states. West Bengal is capable of looking after itself. It does not need anybody from outside," she said.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 06:56 pm

