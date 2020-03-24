Coronavirus pandemic | PM Modi puts entire country under 21-day lockdown starting March 24 midnight

In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that starting midnight on March 24, the entire country will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days.

He reiterated that the next 21 days are critical from the point of view of containing the spread of coronavirus in India, while requesting everyone to stay at home and not venture out on the streets.

"Lockdown of 21 days is a long time, but this is important for you and your family's safety. I believe that every Indian will not only successfully tackle this challenge but also emerge victorious in this time of crisis," PM Modi said.

Urging all citizens to practice social distancing to break the cycle of the spread of the coronavirus infection, PM Modi said that many people are under the illusion that this measure is only for those infected by the virus, which could jeopardize the safety of individuals and families alike.

Track this blog for all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

He also took note of the speed at which the virus is spreading. "We need to break the chain of spread of this coronavirus pandemic. Today, India is at a point which will eventually decide how we are able to come out of this crisis," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that several states have already announced a lockdown over the past few days and that this must be taken seriously.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman had, in a press conference, announced a slew of economic measures to ease regulatory and compliance provisions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On March 19, during his address last week, the prime minister had appealed to the people to observe a day-long 'Janata Curfew' on March 22. He had also said that the resolve and patience of the people are critical to combat coronavirus.

"I request people to avoid going to hospitals for a routine check-up to ease pressure on the medical staff," PM Modi had said, urging those who can to postpone surgeries.

The reported cases in India rose to over 500 on March 24 even as states and union territories across the nation announced curfews and lockdowns. Domestic flights in the country have also been suspended from March 25 until March 31 to contain the spread of the outbreak.