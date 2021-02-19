PM Modi proposes healthcare staff visa scheme, air ambulance agreement with Pakistan, nine other countries
PM Narendra Modi also suggested that these countries create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines
Asking neighbouring countries to raise the ambition of tackling the coronavirus pandemic better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 proposed creation of a special visa scheme for medical staff so they can travel quickly during health emergencies on the request of receiving countries.
The prime minister also asked neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh if the civil aviation ministries can coordinate a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies.
Addressing a workshop on “COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward”, PM Modi lauded the way the health systems of India’s neighbouring countries cooperated during the pandemic and for meeting the challenge in the most densely populated region with a coordinated response.
The workshop was attended by health leaders, experts and officials from ten countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, besides India.
“This spirit of collaboration is a valuable takeaway from this pandemic. Through our openness and determination, we have managed to achieve one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. This deserves to be applauded. Today, the hopes of our region and the world are focused on rapid deployment of vaccines. In this too, we must maintain the same cooperative and collaborative spirit,” the prime minister said.
PM Modi also suggested that these countries create a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. He also proposed the creation of a regional network for promoting technology-assisted epidemiology and to prevent future pandemics.