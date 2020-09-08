172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|pm-modi-president-kovind-condole-death-of-radio-astronomer-govind-swarup-5813731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi, President Kovind condole death of radio astronomer Govind Swarup

Paying rich tributes to Govind Swarup, the renowned radio astronomer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an "exceptional scientist” and expressed grief at his death

Moneycontrol News

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) said in a statement.

A doyen of Indian radio astronomy, he was the founding director of the NCRA, which is a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

Paying rich tributes to Swarup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 described him as an "exceptional scientist”, while expressing grief at his death.

Close
"Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup’s brilliance. Do read,” Modi tweeted.

related news

He tagged a thread (on Twitter) by the principal scientific adviser to the Government of India on Swarup and urged people to read it.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over his demise.

"With the demise of Professor Govind Swarup, the world has lost an astronomy legend. A pioneer, he contributed to fundamental developments in radio astronomy and created two of the world's largest radio telescopes in India. Condolences to his family, friends and countless students", the President tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said his demise is a big loss to the scientific field.

"Swarup was instrumental in setting up the Giant Metre wave Radio Telescope and Ooty Radio Telescope, the vice president pointed out. "His death is a big loss to field of radio astronomy. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Home Minister Amit Shah too paid his deepest condolences and described him as an Eminent professor and stalwart of radio astronomy.

“Eminent professor and stalwart of radio astronomy, Govind Swarup ji will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. His demise is a huge loss for the entire nation. My deepest condolences with his family. Om Shanti,” Shah tweeted.

 

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #Govind Swarup #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Narendra Modi #Ram Nath Kovind

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.