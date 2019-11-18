PM Modi praises NCP and BJD, says ‘hearts can be won without rushing to Well of House’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 18, said in the Rajya Sabha that people's hearts can be won by political parties even without rushing to the Well of the House to register their protest on various issues.

He was addressing the House during a special discussion marking the 250th sessions of the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi said that Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have wonderfully adhered to parliamentary norms by not entering the Well of the House.

"Yet they have made their points effectively. Much can be learnt from this... people's hearts can be won even without rushing to the Well," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that parties, including his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have to learn from NCP and BJD in this regard.

The prime minister also said that the Rajya Sabha is about checks and balances. "This is absolutely essential ... But, there is also a difference between checking and clogging," he added.

PM Modi also hailed Rajya Sabha as a platform that gives opportunity to people who are away from electoral politics, to contribute to the country and its development.