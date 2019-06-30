App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi pitches for water conservation in second edition of Mann ki Baat

In the first address in the second edition of monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister also said 'one size fits all' approach is not required in water conservation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At a time when the water level in India's major reservoirs and river basins has fallen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 30 pitched for conservation of rain water, saying there is a pressing need to make water conservation a mass movement on the lines of the cleanliness drive.

In the first address in the second edition of monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat', the prime minister also said 'one size fits all' approach is not required in water conservation.

"In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is same- to conserve every drop of water," he said.

Modi appealed to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation.

He also urged people to share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation.

"If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water (conservation), do share the details," he said.

He asked people to use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload their content relating to water conservation.

Several cities across India are facing water shortage as water level in various dams and water bodies has gone down significantly.

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 12:42 pm

