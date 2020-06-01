App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi pitches for new tech in healthcare

Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, he sought a discussion on whether new models can be conceived that make telemedicine popular on a larger scale.

PTI
File image: PM Narendra Modi
File image: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought a discussion on advances in telemedicine, use of "Make in India" products in the healthcare and the use of IT tools in medical sector for a healthier society.

Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, he sought a discussion on whether new models can be conceived that make telemedicine popular on a larger scale.

Referring to the "Make in India" programme, he said the initial gains made in this field make him optimistic. "Our domestic manufacturers have started production of personal protective equipment and have supplied about one crore PPEs to those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19.

Close

Modi said IT-related tools for healthier societies can be of great help.

related news

"I am sure you have heard of Arogya Setu. Twelve crore health-conscious people have downloaded it. This has been very helpful in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #healthcare #India #Make in India #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi’s borders to remain sealed for a week: CM Kejriwal

Coronavirus crisis | Delhi’s borders to remain sealed for a week: CM Kejriwal

Godrej Properties sees strong sales this year despite COVID-19; cash flow may pose challenges

Godrej Properties sees strong sales this year despite COVID-19; cash flow may pose challenges

501 domestic flights carrying 44,593 passengers operated on May 31: Hardeep Singh Puri

501 domestic flights carrying 44,593 passengers operated on May 31: Hardeep Singh Puri

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.