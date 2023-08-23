PM Modi pitches for BRICS space consortium, backs expansion of bloc

PM Modi addresses BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a BRICS space consortium while addressing the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 23.

He said at the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS summit, “We are already working on the BRICS satellite constellation, but to move a step further, we should think about establishing a BRICS space exploration consortium.”

PM Modi also backed the expansion of the bloc and said the African Union should have a permanent seat at the G20.

He said: "India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this" and added “we welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency.”

After taking note of the achievements made by BRICS thus far in the past two decades, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that India had put forth suggestions on issues such as railway research network, close cooperation between MSMEs, online BRICS database and startup firms. “I am happy that a lot of progress was made on these issues,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Johannesburg and its ties with India and expressed gratitude for being able to visit the “beautiful city”. He said: “To come to a beautiful city like Johannesburg once again is a matter of joy for me and my delegation. This city has deep and old relations with Indians and Indian history. At a distance from here is located Tolstoy Farm the construction of which was done by Mahatma Gandhi 110 years back. By connecting the great ideas of India, Eurasia, and Africa, Mahatma Gandhi placed a strong foundation of our unity and harmony."