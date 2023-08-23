English
    PM Modi Picks Up Indian Tricolour Kept As Marker On Ground, SA President Follows Suit | BRICS Summit

    Ahead of the group photo at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, PM Modi noticed the Indian flag kept on the ground and ensured not to step on it. Kept as a marker to denote the standing positions of the leaders, PM Modi picked up the flag from the ground and kept it in his pocket. Watch the moment here!

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
    Moneycontrol News
