PM Modi Picks Up Indian Tricolour Kept As Marker On Ground, SA President Follows Suit | BRICS Summit
Ahead of the group photo at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, PM Modi noticed the Indian flag kept on the ground and ensured not to step on it.
Kept as a marker to denote the standing positions of the leaders, PM Modi picked up the flag from the ground and kept it in his pocket.
Watch the moment here!
August 23, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!