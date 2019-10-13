App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi pens poem on his 'conversation' with ocean at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach

Modi said while strolling on the beach, he got lost in "conversation" with the ocean.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

The early morning stroll on the Mamallapuram beach brought out the poet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said while strolling on the beach, he got lost in "conversation" with the ocean.

"This conversation carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem," he wrote on Twitter in Hindi on October 13.

Close

Modi on October 12 had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.

In the eight-paragraph signed poem, Modi describes the ocean's relationship with the sun, the waves, and its pain.

His collection of poems titled "A Journey" is already available.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 13, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.