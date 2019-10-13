PM Modi pens poem on his 'conversation' with ocean at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach

Modi said while strolling on the beach, he got lost in "conversation" with the ocean.
The early morning stroll on the Mamallapuram beach brought out the poet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"This conversation carries the world of my feelings. I am sharing the feeling with you in the form of a poem," he wrote on Twitter in Hindi on October 13.
Modi on October 12 had released a three-minute video of his plog on the beach where he was seen collecting waste and urged the people to ensure that public places are clean and tidy.
In the eight-paragraph signed poem, Modi describes the ocean's relationship with the sun, the waves, and its pain.His collection of poems titled "A Journey" is already available.