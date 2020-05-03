App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi said in a tweet.

PTI

Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.  "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara.

Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi said in a tweet.

An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.

First Published on May 3, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi

