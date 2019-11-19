App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102th birth anniversary

Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary.

Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.

"Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary" Modi wrote on Twitter.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:30 am

tags #birth anniversary #Current Affairs #India #Indira Gandhi #Narendra Modi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home