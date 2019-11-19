PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102th birth anniversary

Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary.
Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad."Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary" Modi wrote on Twitter.
Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2019
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:30 am