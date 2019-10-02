App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation.

Both the BJP and Congress have planned several events to mark the event.

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

