PM Modi on job creation: Is it possible the Centre is creating joblessness when states are putting out good numbers?

Dismissing the opposition’s claims on lack of jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview said the main issue is lack of data on jobs. He further added that it is not entirely the opposition’s fault, there is a genuine dearth of accurate data on jobs in India.

The prime minister criticised the way jobs are measured in the country, saying that employment is being generated on every level with entrepreneurs, startups and aggregators.

PM Modi quoted EPFO data, saying 41 lakh formal jobs were created in the formal sector between September 2017 and April 2018. He added that 80 percent jobs in India are from the informal sector. “How much would the total number of jobs be if formal and informal sector are put together?” he asked.

However, experts from the field have rejected this method of measuring employment generation in the country. PM Modi told Swarajya magazine that data indicates increased job creation in the country last year alone.

“In just one year, 48 lakh new enterprises got registered. More than 12 core loans have been given under Mudra scheme. More than one crore houses have been constructed in the last one year. How much employment would this have generated?” PM Modi asked.

Commenting on opposition’s doubt on the data, Modi said the parties must bring consistency in political debate around job creation. He said the data put out by state governments on employment speaks for itself.

“Karnataka government claimed to have created 53 lakh jobs. The West Bengal government said it created 68 lakh jobs. If the states are creating good job numbers, is it possible that the country is not creating jobs? Is it possible that states are creating jobs but the Centre is creating joblessness?” PM Modi said.