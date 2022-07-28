English
    PM Modi on Gujarat visit, to launch dairy plants

    PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 305 crore milk powder plant of the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd, also known as the Sabar Dairy, located near Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha, a government release said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    Source: ANI

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a milk powder plant and interact with women cattle- rearers in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Thursday. The state Assembly elections are due by this year-end.

    PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 305 crore milk powder plant of the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, also known as the Sabar Dairy, located near Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha, a government release said.

    The state-of-the-art plant at the Sabar Dairy has the capacity to produce 120 metric tonnes of milk powder per day. From the stage, Modi will also e-inaugurate the Sabar Dairy’s plant for processing three lakh litres of milk per day and also perform the ground-breaking for a cheese plant which would come up at a cost of Rs 600 crore, a state minister said on Wednesday.

    The Sabar Dairy is part of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of dairy and milk products under the Amul brand.

    The PM will address a large gathering and also interact with 20 women cattle-rearers from Sabarkantha and neighbouring Arvalli district during the public event, the Sabar Dairy said in a release.

    (With PTI inputs)
