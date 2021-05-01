MARKET NEWS

PM Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Gurudwara, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur

Officials said PM Modi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara without any special security arrangements.

PTI
May 01, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

Paying tributes to ninth Sikh guru Teg Bahadur on his 400th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he refused to bow to tyranny and injustice and his supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many. On the occasion, the prime minister visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi and offered prayers.

The gurudwara was built by Sikhs at the site where the ninth guru was beheaded by the Mughals in 1675. The prime minister said Guru Teg Bahadur is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden.

Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many." Officials said PM Modi visited Sis Ganj Gurudwara without any special security arrangements.
PTI
first published: May 1, 2021 09:28 am

