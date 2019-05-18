App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, to visit Badrinath on May 19

Modi will meditate and take stock of the ongoing development works in the temple town later in the day

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close.

He reached Jollygrant airport this morning from where he directly came here, officials said.

Dressed in a traditional pahari outfit, Modi offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and undertook circumambulation of the shrine.

Modi will meditate and take stock of the ongoing development works in the temple town later in the day, official said.

The town was devastated in a series of cloudbursts in 2013. This is Modi's fourth visit to the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the last two years. He will offer prayers at Badrinath on May 19.

The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after the winter break early this month.

BJP Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt said this is "just a spiritual visit" and the people of the state are excited for it.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit, DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.

The Election Commission gave its nod to the visit while "reminding" the prime minister's office that the model code of conduct is still in force. Polling for the seventh and the last phase of the general election will be held on May 19.
First Published on May 18, 2019 11:30 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

