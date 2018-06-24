PM Modi nod to panel to lay down standards for metro rail systems

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a proposal to set up of a committee to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country. The committee will be headed by E Sreedharan, also known as the "Metro Man", official sources said here.

A retired Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer, Sreedharan has served as the managing director of Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2012.

Inaugurating Delhi Metro's Mundka-Bahadurgarh section earlier today, Modi said his government's priority was to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems.

"Our government brought out a policy relating to metros. This is because we felt aspects relating to metro systems need greater coherence and work as per a basic set of standards," he said in his address.

He also said that the government wanted to boost 'Make in India' initiative by making metro coaches in the country.

"Several nations helped us in the making of Delhi Metro and other metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their metro systems," Modi said.

He said that the process of making metro systems was also linked to cooperative federalism. "Wherever metros are being built in India, the Centre and the respective state government are working together," he said.

"New India requires new and smart infrastructure. We have worked on roads, railways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways. There is unparalleled focus on connectivity and ensuring development projects are completed on time," the prime minister said.