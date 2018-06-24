App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi nod to panel to lay down standards for metro rail systems

A retired Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer, Sreedharan has served as the managing director of Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2012.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved a proposal to set up of a committee to lay down standards for metro rail systems in the country. The committee will be headed by E Sreedharan, also known as the "Metro Man", official sources said here.

A retired Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer, Sreedharan has served as the managing director of Delhi Metro from 1995 to 2012.

Inaugurating Delhi Metro's Mundka-Bahadurgarh section earlier today, Modi said his government's priority was to build convenient, comfortable and affordable urban transport systems.

"Our government brought out a policy relating to metros. This is because we felt aspects relating to metro systems need greater coherence and work as per a basic set of standards," he said in his address.

related news

He also said that the government wanted to boost 'Make in India' initiative by making metro coaches in the country.

"Several nations helped us in the making of Delhi Metro and other metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their metro systems," Modi said.

He said that the process of making metro systems was also linked to cooperative federalism. "Wherever metros are being built in India, the Centre and the respective state government are working together," he said.

"New India requires new and smart infrastructure. We have worked on roads, railways, highways, airways, waterways and i-ways. There is unparalleled focus on connectivity and ensuring development projects are completed on time," the prime minister said.
First Published on Jun 24, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #metro rail system #metro rail systems #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.