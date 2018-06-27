App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:24 PM IST

PM Modi, Nikki Haley discuss cooperation in counter-terrorism

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US permanent representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism. Haley, who is on a visit to India, called on Modi here.

During the interaction, she noted the deepening relations between India and the US, particularly in the strategic and defence sectors.

"Both the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation, including on counter-terrorism and in multilateral fora. "They expressed confidence that strong India-US partnership will continue to be an important factor for global peace and prosperity," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM appreciated President Donald Trump's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies and commended his initiative for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Haley conveyed greetings from President Trump while Modi warmly recalled their earlier meetings and interactions.
#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Nikki Haley #Prime Minister

