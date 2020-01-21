App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship signed: A bilateral treaty between India and Nepal was signed on July 31, 1950 by then Nepal’s PM Mohan Shumsher Jang Bahadur Rana and Indian ambassador to Nepal Chadreshwar Narayan Singh in Kathmandu. The Treaty of Peace and Friendship was enacted between the two South Asian neighbours to maintain a close strategic relationship. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border. The check post was inaugurated via video conferencing.

The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to- people contact.

The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jogbani-Biratnagar #K P Sharma Oli #Narendra Modi #Nepal

