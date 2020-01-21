PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

Built with Indian assistance, the integrated check post is spread over 260 acres and is capable of handling 500 trucks on a daily basis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border. The check post was inaugurated via video conferencing.
The Rs 140 crore project will improve trade and people-to- people contact.
The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 11:50 am