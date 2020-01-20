App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi, Nepal Premier to jointly inaugurate projects on January 21

Both the prime ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli will on January 20 jointly inaugurate the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar, built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people's movement between the two nations.

Both the prime ministers will also witness the remarkable progress in Indian-assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Out of India's commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed, it said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Nepal

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.