Last Updated : Dec 22, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi misleading country in my name: Gehlot

Modi took Gehlot's name at a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, while targeting the Congress over the amended Citizenship Act.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country in his name. "Earlier it was Amit Shah in Parliament and today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the country by taking my name. What do they want to say? Was it wrong to write to then home minister P Chidambaram for making facilities available to those who had come to the border areas of Rajasthan from Pakistan after facing persecution," Gehlot asked in a tweet in Hindi.

"Who is creating obstacles as regards giving citizenship/facilities to those who are coming here even now after facing persecution? Who, be it a Hindu or a Muslim, can have a problem with this? The problem is that the home minister is provoking by announcing that the NRC would be implemented in the entire country, despite the fact that they could not implement it in Assam," the senior Congress leader said.

Close
On December 11, Shah had made a reference in the Rajya Sabha to a letter written by Gehlot, during his earlier term as the Rajasthan chief minister, to then home minister Chidambaram on the issue of Pakistani migrants belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities in the state.

First Published on Dec 22, 2019 05:03 pm

#Ashok Gehlot #CAA #cab #Narendra Modi

