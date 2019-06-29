App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Turkish Prez in Japan; holds talks on counter-terrorism, defence

The Turkish leader, during a two-day visit to India in July, 2018, assured India of his country's full support in the fight against terrorism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 29 met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and held talks on a host of key issues including trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism.

The two leaders, who are in Osaka, Japan, met in the morning on the margins of the two-day G20 Summit and talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the two leaders' discussions focused on trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, IT and civil aviation.

"The interactions in Osaka continue. A productive meeting with President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit. Both leaders talked about the strong development partnership between India and Turkey," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The Turkish leader, during a two-day visit to India in July, 2018, assured India of his country's full support in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier on June 29, Prime Minister Modi met the presidents of Indonesia and Brazil separately on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

On June 28, Modi held bilateral and plurilateral meetings with many leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russian president Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

First Published on Jun 29, 2019 12:00 pm

