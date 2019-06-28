App
HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets South Korean President Moon, discusses ways to enhance trade ties

The Moon administration's 'New Southern Policy' focuses on South Korea's development of its relations with Southeast Asia and ASEAN.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed ways to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations. The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise India's Act East Policy with South Korea's New Southern Policy.

The main focus of India's Act East Policy is to shift the country's trading focus from the west and neighbours to the booming South East Asian countries.

"It is always special to meet my good friend, President Moon Jae-in. He is extremely passionate about furthering friendship between India and the Republic of Korea. Today, we talked about various steps to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations," Modi tweeted after his meeting with Moon.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:52 am

tags #ASEAN #Economy #G20 summit #India #South Korea #trade #world

