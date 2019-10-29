App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Saudi Environment, Labour ministers

Prime Minister Modi held extensive meetings with Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley and Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Labour and Social Development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held separate bilateral meetings with two senior ministers of Saudi Arabia and discussed newer areas of cooperation in agriculture, food processing, water technologies and issues related to labour.

"Furthering synergies for a sustainable future. PM Narendra Modi had an extensive meeting with @AlfadleyA, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

"Moving together towards greener pastures for future generations! PM Narendra Modi had useful discussion with Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture @AlfadleyA towards exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing & water technologies," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also met Minister of Labour and Social Development Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi and discussed issues related to labour.

The 2.6 million strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia is the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Riyadh late Monday night on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to participate in the high-profile financial summit Future Investment Initiative, dubbed "Davos in the desert", an initiative of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This is Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the Gulf Kingdom. During his first visit in 2016, King Salman conferred Saudi's highest civilian award on him.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #environment #India #Narendra Modi #Saudi Arabia

