PM Modi meets Presidents of European Council and European Commission

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first official engagement after he arrived here to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen here and discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.

Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet, Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

India-EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962.

The first India-EU Summit took place on 28 June 2000 in Lisbon and marked a watershed in the evolution of the relationship. The relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership’ during the 5th India-EU Summit held in 2004 in The Hague.
