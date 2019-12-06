PM Modi meets Pravind Jugnauth, assures India's support for stable and secure Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on December 6 his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who recently won a hard-fought election, and assured India's support to the aspirations of building a more secure, stable and prosperous Mauritius.

Jugnauth, along with his wife Kobita Ramdanee, had paid obeisance at the ancient Mata Bagulmukhi temple in Dharamshala on Wednesday, after winning the polls in his country last month.

The Mauritian prime minister visited Dharamshala nearly a month after his party, the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), won a majority of seats in Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi extended his warm felicitations to Prime Minister Jugnauth on his re-election with a resounding mandate, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Jugnauth thanked Modi and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen and deepen the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi said the government and people of Mauritius can count on India's wholehearted support and continued solidarity in their aspirations to build a more secure, stable and prosperous Mauritius.

Jugnauth expressed deep appreciation for India's support in many development cooperation projects being implemented in Mauritius, such as the Metro Express Project, ENT Hospital, Social Housing Project, which have brought real benefits to its people.

Prime Minister Jugnauth conveyed that accelerating the pace of all round development of Mauritius and deepening the scope of cooperation with India will be his priorities in the new term.

He expected India to play an important role in this endeavour, the statement said.