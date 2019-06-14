App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ahead of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by the Kyrgyz President as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting here. Jeenbekov is also the current Chair of the SCO Summit 2019.

"President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of #Kyrgyz Republic, current Chair of #SCOSummit2019 warmly welcomed PM @narendramodi as he arrived at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting today morning," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The meeting between the two leaders is their first interaction after Modi's re-election following the stunning victory of the BJP in the general elections last month.

Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

