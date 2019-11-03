App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo at ASEAN summit

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit held in Thailand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during which the two leaders resolved to work closely to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit held in Thailand.

Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Modi congratulated Widodo on the start of his second term as the President of Indonesia and conveyed that as the world's two largest democratic and plural societies, India was committed to work with Indonesia to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment, the MEA said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi had a forward looking discussion on enhancing bilateral trade and highlighted the need for greater market access for Indian commodities including, pharmaceutical, automotive and agricultural products, it said.

While noting that Indian companies have made substantial investment in Indonesia, prime minister Modi invited Indonesian companies to use the opportunities presented in India for investment, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Jokowi to visit India at a mutually convenient time next year, it said.

"India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which we share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

This year, India and Indonesia are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

