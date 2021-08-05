PM Modi meets Australia's Special Trade Envoy, discusses ways to encourage investment flows

Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5

Former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who is on a visit to India till August 6 as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Special Trade Envoy for India to deepen trade and investment ties, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

PM Modi and the Australian PM's Special Trade Envoy for India Tony Abbott discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation to realise the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, read a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi and Abbott spoke about how enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries would help both India and Australia better address the economic challenges emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic and would also help them in realising their shared vision of a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his satisfaction at the stellar growth of India-Australia ties in recent times and admired the important contributions of Prime Minister Morrison and Former Prime Minister Abbott in this journey, the MEA statement added.

It further mentioned that the Prime Minister also recalled his 2020 virtual summit with his Australian counterpart and reiterated his desire to be able to host PM Morrison in India as soon as conditions permit.

Notably, at the Leaders’ Virtual Summit held between Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on June 4, 2020, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, under which India and Australia committed, inter alia, to encourage expanded trade and investment flows for mutual benefit and decided to re-engage on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). The present visit by Tony Abbott is reflective of this shared ambition.