you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Angela Merkel, discusses ways to deepen Indo-German ties

The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 28 met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-German relations and enhance cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and cyber security. The two leaders met in this Japanese port city on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

Chancellor Merkel also congratulated Modi on the recent electoral victory, the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet

Close

"Giving impetus to friendship with Germany. Chancellor Merkel and PM @narendramodi discuss ways to diversify and deepen India-Germany ties," the PMO tweeted.

Germany is India's largest trade partner in the 28-member European Union bloc.

In 2016-17, the bilateral trade turnover was USD 18.76 billion, with India exporting goods worth USD 7.18 billion to Germany and importing German products worth USD 11.58 billion, according to German media.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 01:39 pm

tags #G20 summit #Germany #India #Politics #trade #world

