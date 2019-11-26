App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Amit Shah, J P Nadda

Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on November 26 with BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the Union home minister, and the party's working president J P Nadda after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday.

Though there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting, the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the Maharashtra situation.

The rival Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance has expressed confidence of having a majority in the 288-member assembly, insisting that the Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the requisite number.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #J P Nadda #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.