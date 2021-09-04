PM Modi may travel to the US this month, meet Joe Biden: Report

File image of PM Modi with Joe Biden (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Washington DC and New York later this month and will meet US President Joe Biden, media reports said.

PM Modi's trip to the United States will likely take place from September 22-27, if the schedule works out, said a report by The Indian Express. The prime minister is also expected to have important meetings with the top members of the Biden administration.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

This will be the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and Biden since the latter took over as US President in January this year. They have met thrice virtually - the Quad summit in March, the climate change summit in April, and the G-7 summit in June this year.

The meeting comes amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan after the US withdrew its troops.

PM Modi had last travelled to the US in September 2019, during Donald Trump's Presidency. The two leaders had addressed an event called "Howdy Modi" in Houston, Texas.

The Indian Express reported another meeting of the Quad leaders around the time of PM Modi's trip to the US. A "hybrid format" summit is being considered, where PM Modi and Biden attend in person and the other two leaders - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga - join virtually.