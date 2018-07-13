App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi may have invited Donald Trump to be chief guest at 2019 Republic Day Parade

The US is yet to officially accept India's invite.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

India is believed to have sent an invite to US President Donald Trump to be the chief guest at the 2019 Republic Day Parade. According to a Times of India report, the Modi government had sent an invite to the US president in April and is awaiting an official response.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering the invite favourably.

If the plan materialises, it will be a major success for the Modi government considering the escalating trade war between China and the US. Several rounds of diplomatic engagement have been held to follow-up on the invite, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The invite from India comes at the back of delayed 2+2 talks between foreign and defense ministers of India and the US.

Relations between the two countries have somewhat strained over US restrictions on oil imports from Iran, the proposed deal for Russian-made S-400 missile defence systems, and trade tariffs

Former President Barack Obama was the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in 2015.

The present government has tried to get prominent international leaders to attend the Republic Day celebrations. In 2018, all 10 ASEAN leaders had attended the Republic Day Parade.

French President Francois Hollande was the event's chief guest in 2016, while Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest in 2017.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 09:59 am

