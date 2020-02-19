App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi makes surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath; relishes 'litti-chokha'

Soon after chairing the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi reached Rajpath where 'Hunar Haat' is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath here, where he interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and 'kulhad' tea.

Soon after chairing the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi reached Rajpath where 'Hunar Haat' is being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Sources in the government said officials of the ministry were surprised when they came to know about the prime minister's visit.

Close

Modi, who was there for 50 minutes, ate 'litti-chokha', a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with 'sattu', and paid Rs 120 for it. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

related news

He later had tea served in 'kulhad' with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for two cups.

Artisans participating in the event said the traditional arts were dying, but the 'Hunar Haat' programme has helped revive them.

There was a surge in crowd when people came to know that the prime minister was visiting the event.

The 'Hunar Haat' here is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23.

Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating at the Haat.

A 'bawarchikhana' section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for people to savour.

Similar 'haats' are being organised across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Hunar Haat #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.