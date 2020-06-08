App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi made world realise India will punish anyone intruding into its borders: Amit Shah

Shah comments came at a time when Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh with both countries trying to defuse the crisis through diplomatic and military channels.

PTI

Citing surgical and air strikes ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside Pakistan, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Modi made the world realise that any intrusion into Indian borders will not be tolerated but punished. "The world was made to realise that encroaching upon India's borders is not a child's play. Punishment is meted out here," Shah said at a 'virtual rally' for Odisha while referring to surgical and air strikes.

His comments came at a time when Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh with both countries trying to defuse the crisis through diplomatic and military channels.

Shah, however, made no direct comment on the issue.

Close

He asserted in his address, "Under PM Modi's leadership, any intrusion into the borders of India will be punished. Some used to say that US and Israel were the only countries which were willing and capable of avenging every drop of the blood of their soldiers. Modi ji has added India to that list."

related news

India's borders used to be violated earlier and our soldiers beheaded, the senior BJP leader said, claiming that "Delhi darbar", a reference to the previous Congress-led UPA government, would keep quiet.

Such incidents happened during our times as well, he noted and referred to terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama during the Modi government's first term.

"Modi ji did not delay even for a moment. By ordering surgical and air strikes, he worked to punish (terrorists) inside Pakistan," Shah said. Shah's strong emphasis on the Modi government's commitment to national security came on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at him for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, saying everyone knows the reality of the situation at the country's borders, a clear reference to the Ladakh situation.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:59 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Bihar: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Coronavirus wrap June 8 | Malls, restaurants and religious places reopen; Bengal, Mizoram extend lockdown

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

Lockdown 4.0 was India's top trending search term on Google in May

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Jio Platforms will supercharge India’s startup ecosystem

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.