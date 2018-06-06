PM Modi LIVE: Along with Make in India, 'Design in India' is also essential, says PM

Narendra Modi speaks to entrepreneurs and innovators from Guwahati, Assam

He says: We had started India Israel innovators summit where we encouraged innovative ideas to come forth through the medium of competition. For this purpose, Atal New India Challenge has been started all across India, where competitions will be held and winners will get a cash prize of Rs.1 crore. We also started heckathons in association with Singapore. The Prime Minister of Singapore has agreed to start work on heckathons with India in 2018-19.