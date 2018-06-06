PM Modi LIVE: Along with Make in India, 'Design in India' is also essential, says PM

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
School children from Amritsar, Punjab are sharing their innovations with PM Modi. One of the issues they are talking about is post harvest waste and storage facilities. Students told the PM that they have found a solution and have made a prototype and that Atal Tinkering Labs are helping them greatly.
Students from Atal Tinkering Lab in Goa tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they get to learn a lot from these labs like internet of things, programming.
Narendra Modi interacts with students in Thoothukudi who have been the beneficiaries of Atal Tinkering Labs.
Narendra Modi: Eight research parks are being established for encouraging innovations in various IITs and IISC. We are providing not only monetary assistance but also striving to change the mindset of people viz-a-viz startups. We are also establishing Atal Tinkering Labs for students from class 6 to class 12.
Narendra Modi speaks to entrepreneurs and innovators from CHIPS- Raipur, Chhattisgarh
He asks innovators to develop an app that can sell tribal handicrafts and products in the global markets.
He says: Tap the potential which is available in a particular region – for instance heavy industries in Chhattisgarh. Also bring students of class 10 and class 12 to your startup incubators and make them aware of this field. They should know that this is a viable and futuristic field.
Narendra Modi: Make In India is now a brand that the world talks about. An example of this is: four years ago, there were only 2 factories that manufactured mobile phone. Now there are 120. We also want to start "Design India" in tandem with Make in India. I feel its the need of the hour now that Make in India is well established.
Narendra Modi speaks to entrepreneurs and innovators from Guwahati, Assam
He says: We had started India Israel innovators summit where we encouraged innovative ideas to come forth through the medium of competition. For this purpose, Atal New India Challenge has been started all across India, where competitions will be held and winners will get a cash prize of Rs.1 crore. We also started heckathons in association with Singapore. The Prime Minister of Singapore has agreed to start work on heckathons with India in 2018-19.
I congratulate the youth for building systems and devices that help their fellow citizens. I would like to tell you that earlier to acquire a trademark, 75 forms had to be filled. Now it has been reduced to 8 forms. Now citizens can acquire trademarks and register patents online and will be assisted through video conferencing. The process has now become speedy and simple. This year, 11,000 people have registered for patents as against 4,000 during the previous year.
Narendra Modi interacts with entrepreneurs and innovators from Dehradun, Uttarakhand:
We got a lot of mentoring support from Startup India. Being a woman, people generally do not entertain our ideas. However, Startup India assisted us with starting this business and getting intellectual property rights for my device: Swati, founder of menstruation pain relief device
Narendra Modi interacts with entrepreneurs and innovators from Dehradun, Uttarakhand:
The government has supported us lot with investments. We were awarded Rs.50,000 cash price and Rs.25 lakh seed support as a part of a competition organised by the government of India. We never had to step out of the house for investments and used the capital for reasearch and development: Rajat, founder of the tiniest ECG
Narendra Modi: Venture capital funds have been used to develop startup ecosystem in India. Government is providing various benefits to recognised startups in India. The government has 21 regulatory laws have been simplified. Now, the youth can get capital, patents, investments because of the ease of doing business that the government has provided. For startups, 6 labour laws and 3 environmental norms have been exempted. Income Tax has also been exempt for start ups for three years.
Narendra Modi interacts with entrepreneurs from IIM Bangalore
Exemptions have been granted in various arenas including Income Tax and compliance with Labour Laws. A lot of help was provided by the government for patent facilitation : Kaushik, co-founder of a hardware startup.
Narendra Modi: 45% of the startups are started by women. On an average one start up employs 12 persons. India has now established a stronghold in the startup ecosystem.
Narendra Modi : Startup India was started for the benefit of the youth. And for that capital and courage is required. Initially, only digital and IT was associated with startups and were centric to tier-I cities. But we changed this mindset. We included manufacturing, agriculture to the purview of startups and spread them to tier-II and tier-III cities.