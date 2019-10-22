App
India
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia on October 29 for investment summit

Modi will attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), an annual investment forum being held on October 29-31.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit on October 29 to participate in an annual investment forum to be held there, official sources said on Tuesday. Modi's visit comes months after Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to India in February.

Modi will attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), an annual investment forum being held on October 29-31.

Saudi Arabia had said last month that it is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential.

Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati had said India is an an attractive investment destination for his country, the world's biggest oil exporter, and it is eyeing long-term partnerships with New Delhi in key sectors such oil, gas and mining.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 10:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Saudi Arabia

