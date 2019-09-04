PM Modi likely to visit Mathura soon

A team of officials from Delhi came here on Tuesday for a meeting with district level and divisional level officers regarding the programme, said Atul Chaturvedi, secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mathura in order to launch a welfare scheme, an official said.
"He may launch a scheme related to animal husbandry and drinking water," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Deen Dayal Veterinary University on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements made for the prime minister's visit, according to an official release.
