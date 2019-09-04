App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi likely to visit Mathura soon

A team of officials from Delhi came here on Tuesday for a meeting with district level and divisional level officers regarding the programme, said Atul Chaturvedi, secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mathura in order to launch a welfare scheme, an official said.

"He may launch a scheme related to animal husbandry and drinking water," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Deen Dayal Veterinary University on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements made for the prime minister's visit, according to an official release.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

