PM Modi likely to unveil umbrella healthcare programme on August 15

File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may unveil an umbrella healthcare programme on 15 August that will subsume existing flagship schemes, three officials aware of the plans told Mint.

The new scheme, tentatively called the PM Samagra Swasthya Yojana, will aim to provide universal access to equitable, affordable and quality healthcare in India.

Apart from this, PM Modi will launch two more schemes- Heal by India to send doctors abroad to perform medical procedures, and Heal in India to promote medical tourism in the country.

Also Read | India's most populous states struggling to utilise Centre's flagship health insurance scheme

Reportedly, the Samagra Swasthya Yojana will absorb schemes including PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

The new umbrella scheme will be a rebranding of the National Health Mission, or its advanced version.