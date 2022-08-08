English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi likely to unveil umbrella healthcare programme on August 15

    The programme will be a rebranding of the National Health Mission or its advanced version, subsuming existing flagship schemes

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi may unveil an umbrella healthcare programme on 15 August that will subsume existing flagship schemes, three officials aware of the plans told Mint.

    The new scheme, tentatively called the PM Samagra Swasthya Yojana, will aim to provide universal access to equitable, affordable and quality healthcare in India.

    Apart from this, PM Modi will launch two more schemes- Heal by India to send doctors abroad to perform medical procedures, and Heal in India to promote medical tourism in the country.

    Also Read | India's most populous states struggling to utilise Centre's flagship health insurance scheme

    Reportedly, the Samagra Swasthya Yojana will absorb schemes including PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

    Close

    Related stories

    The new umbrella scheme will be a rebranding of the National Health Mission, or its advanced version.

    According to Business Standard, Modi is expected to devote a considerable amount of time to ongoing and proposed initiatives in the health care sector in his ninth Independence Day speech.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #75th Independence Day #healthcare schemes #PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission #PM Jan Arogya Yojana #PM Modi
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.