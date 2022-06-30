PM Modi likely to taste signature Telangana delicacies during BJP meet in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the two-day BJP National Executive meet here on July 2 and 3 is likely to satiate his taste buds with Telangana delicacies specially made for him during his stay.

The state BJP leaders have handpicked G Yadamma, a caterer from Karimnagar to fulfil the appetite of the VIPs and took her to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here where the meet is being held. Yadamma said she never imagined in her life that she would be cooking food for Prime Minister of the country.

"I cannot believe this. I am very happy that Modi sir is going to taste the food prepared by me. I will ensure that Modi sir would love our Telangana delicacies," Yadamma told PTI. She was asked to prepare food on July 3 and would have to report to the hotel on July 1, she added.

Yadamma's son G Venkatweshar said his mother was told by the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Modi would like to taste some of the Telangana dishes during his stay here. Yadamma will prepare about 25-30 Telangana delicacies such as Gangavelli-Mamidkaya Pappu, Mudda Pappau, Sarva Pindi, Sakkinal, Bendakaya Fry, Boorelu and Bellam Parmannam (sweet).

"Bandi Sanjay sir mentioned my mother's name when Modi sir expressed his desire to taste Telangana delicacies. We had been to the hotel yesterday. The hotel people told that they would provide their staff to assist my mother," Venkateshwar said. Yadamma was given security clearance to bring six of her staff to prepare the food and the hotel will be providing its own staff to assist them.

Yadamma, who lost her husband in an accident, is into the catering business for the past three decades. She is being assisted by her only son Venkateshwar.

(With PTI inputs)