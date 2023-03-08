 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi likely to flip coin at toss for India vs Australia 4th Test tomorrow, do commentary: Reports

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

At the historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8 for an official visit.

The final India vs Australia Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium from March 9-13 (Image: Twitter @ddsportschannel)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flip the coin for the fourth and final Test match between India vs Australia, that is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on March 9, reports said.

At the historic event, Modi would be accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8 for an official visit.

Reports also claimed that Modi may briefly do commentary for the Test match, which is the final of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series is currently tilted in India's favour, with the home side holding two wins and the visitors one.

While Modi has earlier visited the refurbished 1.10 lakh-capacity stadium during the inauguration of the National Games last year, this is the first time he will be watching a Test match at the venue.