PM Modi likely to announce major projects for development of J&K: Report

Amid political developments in J&K and more than a year after the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce major projects for the development of the region, says a report from The Indian Express.

These projects, according to the report, include a plan for a high-tech and environment-friendly ‘naya’ Srinagar and ‘naya’ Jammu.

The Prime Minister, the report states, is personally monitoring these proposed projects, the final blueprint of which is being worked on jointly by the Ministry of Urban Development and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The plan, the report suggests, also includes a project to restore the glory of the iconic Dal Lake.

"The area around Dal Lake is densely populated and its glory has diminished over the years. The threat of pollution and large-scale tourism have made it fragile and caused environment degradation. Further, there have been encroachments around the Lake. So, the plan will include reducing the heavy burden from the area around it," a source told the newspaper.

Sources also said that PM Modi was particular that the new city should be built with attention to the culture of Srinagar, its architecture and aesthetic values while also managing to be a "sustainable high-tech city".

The prime minister is also expected to announce new projects for Jammu city, according to the report.

Some of the reasons cited by the government for the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A was that the region had remained backward due to them, and that the revocation would facilitate development of the state.