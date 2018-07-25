App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi leaves for Uganda after concluding two-day Rwanda visit

This visit adds tremendous strength to closer economic and cultural relations between India and Rwanda," Modi tweeted just before his departure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Uganda after concluding his two-day visit to Rwanda during which the two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement and India extended a $200 million lines of credit to the East African country for its economic development. "I thank the wonderful people of Rwanda for their warmth and affection.

This visit adds tremendous strength to closer economic and cultural relations between India and Rwanda," Modi tweeted just before his departure.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the East African country.

During his stay here, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.

He also addressed a gathering of the Indian community here.

India will soon open a High Commission in Rwanda as part of New Delhi's efforts to bolster the strategic partnership with the fast-developing East African country.

Modi also visited the Genocide Memorial Centre which honours over 250,000 victims of Rwanda's mass killings in 1994.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.