PM Modi leaves for Uganda after concluding two-day Rwanda visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Uganda after concluding his two-day visit to Rwanda during which the two countries signed a defence cooperation agreement and India extended a $200 million lines of credit to the East African country for its economic development. "I thank the wonderful people of Rwanda for their warmth and affection.

This visit adds tremendous strength to closer economic and cultural relations between India and Rwanda," Modi tweeted just before his departure.

Prime Minister Modi arrived here yesterday on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the East African country.

During his stay here, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.

He also addressed a gathering of the Indian community here.

India will soon open a High Commission in Rwanda as part of New Delhi's efforts to bolster the strategic partnership with the fast-developing East African country.

Modi also visited the Genocide Memorial Centre which honours over 250,000 victims of Rwanda's mass killings in 1994.