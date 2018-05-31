App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi leaves for Singapore after brief stopover in Malaysia

Modi congratulated Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia. The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Singapore after a brief halt in Malaysia where he met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Modi congratulated Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia. The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah was at the airport to see off Modi.

Modi, who arrived here today on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met 92-year-old Mahathir in his office at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya.

Modi is among the first world leaders to meet Mahathir, who became the world's oldest elected leader when his opposition alliance registered a stunning victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Modi last visited Malaysia in Novembver 2015.
First Published on May 31, 2018 11:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Malaysia #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Singapore

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.