PM Modi leaves for Singapore after brief stopover in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Singapore after a brief halt in Malaysia where he met his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Modi congratulated Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia. The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah was at the airport to see off Modi.

Modi, who arrived here today on the second leg of his three-nation tour, met 92-year-old Mahathir in his office at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya.

Modi is among the first world leaders to meet Mahathir, who became the world's oldest elected leader when his opposition alliance registered a stunning victory over the Barisan Nasional coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Modi last visited Malaysia in Novembver 2015.