App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi leaves for New York to address UNGA

"Farewell Texas! After an unprecedented and historic visit to Houston, PM @narendramodi departs for New York City to address the #UNGA74 and participate in other multilateral and bilateral engagements," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for New York to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and participate in other "multilateral and bilateral" engagements after his "historic" visit to Houston, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Farewell Texas! After an unprecedented and historic visit to Houston, PM @narendramodi departs for New York City to address the #UNGA74 and participate in other multilateral and bilateral engagements," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier, in a grand show of friendship and common vision, the prime minister shared the stage with US President Donald Trump at the gala "Howdy, Modi!" event. The two leaders pledged to fight terrorism while heaping praise on each other's achievements.

Close
Modi also addressed a gathering of members of the Indian community here, where he requested Indians leaving across the world to send at least five non-Indian families to India as tourists every year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.