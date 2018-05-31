App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi leaves for Malaysia after wrapping up his Indonesia visit

During his brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur on his way to Singapore, Prime Minister Modi will meet his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for Malaysia after wrapping up his visit to Indonesia where he held talks with President Joko Widodo to cement the political, economic and strategic interest of the two friendly maritime neighbours.

"I thank President Joko Widodo and the wonderful people of Indonesia for the exceptional hospitality. This visit has added great strength to bilateral relations between our nations," Modi tweeted tweeted in both Indonesian and English along with his pictures.

During his brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur on his way to Singapore, Prime Minister Modi will meet his newly-elected Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohammad.

Ninety-two-year-old Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on May 10 after leading the opposition alliance to a stunning election victory over the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which had ruled Malaysia since 1957.

Modi and Mahathir are expected to deliberate on ways to deepen bilateral relationship in a range of areas, including trade and investment.

During his first-ever official visit to Indonesia, Modi held "productive discussions" with President Widodo. The two countries elevated their bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terror.

India and Indonesia also signed 15 agreements, including one to boost defence cooperation and called for freedom of navigation in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:05 am

