PM Modi leaves for Kerala to take stock of flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Kerala this evening to take stock of the flood situation there.

Earlier in the day, Modi also spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed about the situation.

"Leaving for Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in the state," the prime minister tweeted.

"The suffering of the people of Kerala has been in his thoughts for the last few days. He will review the status of relief and rescue operations, and will also undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Modi left for Kerala after attending the last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He walked behind the gun carriage carrying the mortal remains of the former prime minister from the BJP headquarters to Smriti Sthal.

Kerala has been severely hit by monsoon rains and rivers and dam reservoirs are overflowing, inundating a large part of the state.

At least 100 people died yesterday in rain-related incidents in the state.